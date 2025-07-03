U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000, compared with expectations of 110,000 By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:30

FARM $26.55 -0.56% U $0.003974 -34.91% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. non-farm payrolls in June were 147,000 after seasonal adjustment, in line with expectations of 110,000. The previous value was revised from 139,000 to 144,000.