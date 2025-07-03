U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3% By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:31

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. unemployment rate in June was 4.1%, expected to be 4.3%, and the previous value was 4.20%.