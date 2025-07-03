Bitpanda executive: MiCA enforcement remains divided across the EU By: PANews 2025/07/03 21:25

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Benedikt Faupel, head of public affairs at the Austrian exchange Bitpanda, said during the German Blockchain Week that although the EU Crypto Asset Market Regulation (MiCA) provides a regulatory framework, there are still significant differences in the implementation standards of member states. Faupel pointed out that the depth of review of MiCA licenses in different jurisdictions varies, some require comprehensive institutional reviews, and some only conduct necessary inspections. This imbalance may affect the fair competition environment within the EU. Faupel acknowledged that MiCA is generally "good legislation", but suggested improving reporting requirements to avoid regulators from excessively requesting data. The company is actively communicating with the EU Parliament and national regulators to promote the maturity of the market.