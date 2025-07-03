Here’s why Bitcoin and other cryptos are up today

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 20:58
비트코인
BTC$122,796.64-0.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023-7.63%
3X 롱 비트코인
BULL$0.002735+40.97%
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.53%

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, potentially signaling the beginning of a new crypto bull run.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged above the key resistance level of $110,000 for the first time in nearly a month. Similarly, most altcoins jumped, with Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Celestia (TIA) among the top performers.

As a result, 24-hour trading volume across centralized and decentralized exchanges rose by over 30% to $133 billion, while the total market capitalization of all crypto assets increased by 3% to $3.4 trillion.

Big Beautiful Bill hopes

A likely catalyst for the rally is renewed optimism that the House of Representatives will pass Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. The Senate approved its version earlier this week, and the White House is reportedly negotiating with holdouts in the House.

The bill is seen as positive for Bitcoin, which has increasingly been viewed as a safe-haven asset. With the bill expected to significantly boost U.S. debt, many investors may turn to Bitcoin for protection, as predicted by BlackRock. 

In addition, the bill includes tax cuts, such as exemptions for tips and overtime pay. As seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of these savings could flow into the stock and crypto markets.

Potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts

Bitcoin and altcoins are also rallying on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates later this year. Goldman Sachs analysts forecast cuts in September, November, and December, while Morgan Stanley predicts seven rate cuts in 2026.

Crypto assets tend to perform well in falling rate environments. During the pandemic, Bitcoin and most altcoins soared to record highs as the Fed slashed rates to zero. Those gains were later erased in 2022 as interest rates rose sharply in response to inflation.

Increased institutional interest

Bitcoin and altcoins are gaining from growing institutional demand. Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue to attract inflows from U.S. investors. Bitcoin ETFs are nearing $50 billion in cumulative inflows, while Ethereum ETFs have surpassed $4.25 billion. 

Additionally, more companies are adding Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets. Strategy, Mara, and MetaPlanet are among the most notable. In a note to crypto.news, Dom Harz, co-founder of BOB, said:

Regulatory clarity

Finally, Bitcoin and altcoins are rallying amid growing regulatory clarity. The GENIUS Act is expected to become law in the United States, and the Securities and Exchange Commission has recently signaled a more supportive stance toward the decentralized finance sector. This shift could encourage more institutional and retail investors to enter the market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
WHY
WHY$0.000000032-13.51%
스레숄드
T$0.01512+1.06%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00417-2.45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 18:36
Share
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.005274+1.85%
리플
XRP$2.8239-1.79%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01686+0.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11857-3.79%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23429-0.95%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004114-8.80%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share

Trending News

More

오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자