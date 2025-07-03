Ethereum Foundation transfers 1,000 ETH to address starting with 0xc061, still holds 15,000 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/03 16:14

ETH $4,375 -2.57%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth about $2.6 million) to the relevant address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 15,000 ETH, with a total value of about $39 million.