The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a final vote on the "Big and Beautiful Act" at 8 p.m. tonight By: PANews 2025/07/03 15:10

M $2.11428 +0.57% U $0.003996 -34.60% HOUSE $0.007133 -1.09% ACT $0.03244 +0.21%

PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said that the final vote on the "Big, Beautiful Act" will be held at 8 am today (20:00 Beijing time).