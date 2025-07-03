[LIVE] EthCC 8 Day Four: Final Push as the Ethereum Marathon Reaches the Finish Line

It’s Day Four of EthCC[8] in Cannes — the final chapter in a week that’s felt like a sprint, a marathon, and a rave all rolled into one.
By now, the hangovers are real, the tan lines are questionable, and the collective brainpower in the venue is still going strong. Despite the fatigue, the builders, researchers, and founders are showing up — because the final day still packs a punch.
From sunrise strategy chats to that last clink of glasses on the Croisette, EthCC has proven one thing: the Ethereum ecosystem isn’t just alive — it’s accelerating.
Stay tuned as we cover every last moment.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.