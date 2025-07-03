TradFi body urges SEC reject special treatment for tokenized stocks By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:15

T $0.0151 +0.80% GET $0.004241 +0.92% TRADE $0.09738 -4.62%

A finance industry trade group says tokenized stock offerings shouldn’t get a Securities and Exchange Commission exemption but instead go through the “notice and comment process.”