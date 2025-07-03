GMGN launches new video sharing feature, users can create 10-second MP4 format video revenue chart By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:21

PANews reported on July 3 that GMGN announced an update to its custom video sharing function. From now on, users can create MP4 video revenue charts with a duration of no more than 10 seconds.