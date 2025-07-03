First US Solana Staking ETF Sees $12M Inflows on Debut With $33M Volume

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 14:09
Union
U$0.004021-34.21%
솔라나
SOL$223.41+1.08%

The first Solana staking exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States wrapped up its debut trading session with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume, marking a strong start for staking-focused crypto ETFs.

Key Takeaways:

  • The first US Solana staking ETF launched with $12 million in inflows and $33 million in volume.
  • Opening day trading volumes topped earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs.
  • REX-Osprey’s creative fund structure overcame SEC hurdles, avoiding the standard spot ETF approval process.

The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched Wednesday on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

The fund offers investors exposure to Solana (SOL) while providing staking yields, positioning it as the first ETF in the U.S. to combine spot Solana exposure with staking rewards.

Solana Staking ETF Outpaces Futures Funds

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the ETF’s opening day volumes surpassed those seen by earlier Solana and XRP futures ETFs.

However, they fell short of the explosive debuts of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, which together recorded $4.6 billion in shares traded on their first day in January 2024.

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart noted the ETF saw $8 million in trading volume within its first 20 minutes, describing it as a “healthy start to trading.”

Anchorage Digital co-founder Nathan McCauley called the launch a “defining moment” for digital assets, highlighting its role in expanding institutional access to crypto staking opportunities.

The ETF’s launch was not without hurdles. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) initially raised objections in late May, questioning whether the product qualified as an “investment company” under federal securities laws.

REX-Osprey navigated these challenges by structuring the fund to invest at least 40% of its assets in other exchange-traded products, many of which are listed outside the United States.

The regulatory workaround allowed the fund to avoid the traditional 19b-4 filing process typically required for spot crypto ETFs.

Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, previously described the strategy as a “regulatory end-around,” a view shared by analysts who have debated whether the fund should be classified as a conventional spot Solana ETF.

Strong Start Sparks Hopes for Spot Solana ETF Approval

The promising debut has fueled speculation about the potential approval of true spot Solana ETFs.

Both Seyffart and Balchunas recently estimated a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot Solana ETFs before the year ends. Seyffart added that a wave of new ETFs, including products tied to XRP and Litecoin, could arrive in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Solana’s price saw muted movement, gaining 3.6% over the past 24 hours and trading around $153 at press time.

Despite the ETF launch, SOL remains down nearly 48% from its highs earlier this year.

However, Solana CME futures showed rising institutional appetite, with open interest reaching $167 million after the ETF’s debut, according to data from SolanaFloor.

As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion.

The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion.

Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows.

Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.004935-3.14%
리플
XRP$2.8258-1.65%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01686+0.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11861-3.60%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23425-0.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004128-8.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자