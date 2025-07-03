North Korean hackers exploit Mac vulnerabilities to target encryption projects By: PANews 2025/07/03 14:21

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a report by Sentinel Labs, North Korean hackers used the malware "NimDoor" developed in the new Nim programming language to attack cryptocurrency companies, targeting Mac devices. The attackers disguised themselves as trusted users and spread malware through fake Zoom update files to steal encrypted wallets and browser data. The research said that the malware is difficult to detect and can bypass Apple's memory protection. macOS devices are becoming advanced attack targets.