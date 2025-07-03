First U.S. Solana staking ETF debuts with $33M in volume, $12M in inflows

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 12:59
Union
U$0.004027-33.97%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
REVOX
REX$0.00617+24.14%

The first U.S. exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Solana and on-chain staking rewards began trading this week, drawing strong demand in its market debut.

On July 2, 2025, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched on the Cboe exchange. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas’ post on X, it ended its first trading day with approximately $33 million in volume and $12 million in inflows.

That performance surpassed early activity in Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) futures ETFs but fell short of the record-setting numbers seen in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) spot ETFs earlier this year.

SSK is structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a law that establishes stricter guidelines for investor protection and custody. Anchorage Digital, the only federally chartered cryptocurrency bank authorized to both custody and stake assets, is the ETF’s custodian and staking partner.

The fund tracks the price of Solana while generating additional yield through staking, with monthly cash payouts passed directly to investors. Roughly 80% of the ETF’s assets are allocated to SOL. At least half of that is staked using institutional validators such as Galaxy and Figment.

The remainder is made up of liquid staking tokens like JitoSOL and other SOL-related exchange-traded products listed in Canada and Europe. Compared to futures-based products, SSK’s spot pricing model, which is based on the CME CF Solana-Dollar Reference Rate, ensures a closer tracking of SOL’s actual market price.

The launch finally took place following months of back and forth with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency initially voiced concerns regarding fund classification and staking mechanisms, but by June 28, it had issued no further comments, essentially permitting the ETF to move forward.

With nine other Solana ETF applications under review and more staking-based products expected, SSK’s launch could influence the direction of cryptocurrency ETFs in the US, particularly those that use staking to generate passive income.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
1
1$0.004935-3.14%
리플
XRP$2.8258-1.65%
콘스티튜션다오
PEOPLE$0.01686+0.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 18:00
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11861-3.60%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23425-0.76%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004128-8.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자