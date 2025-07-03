Sky: Over $500 million USDS was supplied in two days to obtain SPK rewards, and over 850 million SKY has been staked By: PANews 2025/07/03 11:40

SPK $0.04681 -4.23% MORE $0.03483 +52.22%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Sky’s official news, its ecosystem has made significant progress within 48 hours. Currently, more than $500 million USDS has been supplied to obtain SPK rewards. In addition, more than 850 million SKY (about $70 million) has been pledged, also for obtaining SPK rewards. Earlier news, Coinbase added Sky (SKY) and USDS (USDS) to its coin listing roadmap .