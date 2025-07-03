Most of the $250 million BTC short positions of an insider trader were liquidated, leaving only $43.68 million By: PANews 2025/07/03 08:21

BTC $122,787.29 -0.08%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, user "Insider Brother" @qwatio had his short positions liquidated 8 times last night, and most of his short positions of $250 million were liquidated, leaving only $43.68 million. The margin for this opening was $16.28 million, but now only $1.2 million is left, and the shorting operation has lost $15.08 million. However, the user is still profitable overall, having previously made a cumulative profit of $26 million through three addresses. Even if he gives back $15.08 million in profits, he still has a profit of $10.92 million. Currently, the user's remaining short positions include 237 BTC with 40x leverage (worth $25.82 million, opening price $106,697, liquidation price $111,040) and 6,948 ETH with 25x leverage (worth $17.86 million, opening price $2,452, liquidation price $2,646).