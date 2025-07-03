Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report By: PANews 2025/07/03 01:18

TRUMP $7.566 +0.39% LIBERTY $0.0347 +9.77% MEMECOIN $0.0010071 -9.18% NET $0.00007788 -0.30%

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.