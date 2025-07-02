REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF is now live By: PANews 2025/07/02 22:03

REX $0.006177 +26.03% NOW $0.00415 -8.38%

PANews reported on July 2 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote on the X platform: "The first Solana staking ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) is officially launched; the new ETF trading started well, with a trading volume of approximately US$8 million in the first 20 minutes."