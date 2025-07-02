Bitcoin Layer 2 network BOB has launched the test network ahead of schedule, and the main network will be launched in Q4

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Bitcoin Layer2 network BOB has launched the testnet ahead of schedule, and the mainnet is scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2025. The project is built using the BitVM computing paradigm and aims to support DeFi services through Bitcoin native assets (non-encapsulated form). Its cross-chain bridge technology allows BTC to be freely transferred between Rollup and the mainnet.

BOB co-founder Alexei Zamyatin emphasized that this solution is fundamentally different from the packaged asset model such as Stacks, similar to the original properties of ETH in Ethereum Rollup. The test network has received support from institutional nodes such as Lombard, Amber Group, and RockawayX, and these operators will participate in the BitVM bridge verification.