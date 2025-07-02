SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 21:24
룩스레어
LOOKS$0.013817+1.95%
시바이누
SHIB$0.00001202-1.23%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0010096-5.46%
비트쉬바
SHIBA$0.000000000644-1.67%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1763-6.12%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Shiba Inu struggles, a bold new contender, XYZVerse, is winning over traders with its fusion of sports fandom and memecoin energy.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ unlocks G.O.A.T. potential, early backers eye huge returns
  • Shiba Inu faces volatility
  • Conclusion

The crypto community buzzes with speculation that Shiba Inu could reach $1, causing a stir among traders. Meanwhile, a new affordable contender is stepping into the arena, poised to transform the memecoin scene. Can this up-and-comer disrupt the status quo and take the spotlight from SHIB?

XYZ unlocks G.O.A.T. potential, early backers eye huge returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) is shaking up the memecoin landscape with a fresh twist: merging the raw passion of sports fandom with the explosive power of crypto culture. Catering to die-hard enthusiasts of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, XYZVerse isn’t just another meme token, it’s a movement, a community built for those who live and breathe sports.

Embracing its bold “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZVerse stands out from the crowd. It has already been crowned Best New Meme Project, signaling that investors and fans alike are paying close attention.

But XYZ is far from a passing hype wave. The project boasts a well-defined roadmap, a loyal community, and a commitment to long-term growth rather than quick, speculative gains.

Fueled by a competitive, sports-driven mentality, XYZ is positioning itself as the ultimate heavyweight in the memecoin arena. The token aspires to climb onto the podium as a true champion, becoming a symbol of pride and dedication for sports and crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Currently in its presale phase, XYZVerse offers early supporters a unique chance to lock in at discounted rates before it hits the open market.

  • Launch price: $0.0001
  • Current price: $0.003333
  • Next stage price: $0.005
  • Final presale price: $0.02

After the presale wraps up, XYZ is set to debut on top centralized and decentralized exchanges, with an ambitious target listing price of $0.10. If everything aligns, presale participants could potentially enjoy up to 1,000x returns, turning modest entries into life-changing gains.

Investor confidence is already strong, with over $14 million secured so far. Early access to lower price points offers a significant edge, maximizing upside potential when the token lists publicly.

Demand for XYZ is skyrocketing, and momentum is building fast. By jumping in now, early adopters not only secure the lowest prices but also position themselves for potentially massive profits when the token goes live.

Shiba Inu faces volatility

SHIB eyes surge; Promising $0.003 SHIB contender looks to redefine memecoin space - 1

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a declining trend over the past six months, with its price falling by 47.69%. In the last month alone, SHIB decreased by 11.70%, and the past week saw a further drop of 2.16%. The current price ranges between $0.00001096 and $0.00001237, indicating ongoing volatility.

Technical indicators suggest the possibility of more downward movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 40.61, which is below the neutral level, hinting at weak buying pressure. The 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages are close, at $0.00001139 and $0.00001144 respectively, showing limited momentum in the short term.

If the price continues to decline, SHIB may test the nearest support level at $0.00001006. Falling below this could lead to the next support at $0.000008649, representing a further decrease. On the upside, if SHIB manages to gain strength, it could reach the nearest resistance level at $0.00001288. Breaking past this point might lead to the second resistance at $0.00001429, which would be an increase of about 18% and 30% from the current price range.

Conclusion

With the bull run of 2025 underway, SHIB shows promise, but XYZVerse’s unique blend of sports and meme culture sets it apart.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

TLDR 그레이스케일, 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 업데이트에서 에어로드롬 추가하고 메이커다오 제외 유니스왑, 그레이스케일이 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 재조정 시에도 여전히 지배적 위치 유지 에이브 조정, 에어로드롬 진입: 그레이스케일의 새로운 DeFi 펀드 배분 그레이스케일, 유동성에 주목: 3분기 개편에서 에어로드롬 합류, 메이커다오 퇴출 그레이스케일, DeFi 및 AI 펀드 개편: 신규 추가와 전략적 변화 그레이스케일 펀드 [...] 이 글은 그레이스케일이 메이커다오를 에어로드롬으로 대체하며 펀드를 재조정했다는 내용으로 CoinCentral에 처음 게시되었습니다.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704-3.51%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
에이브
AAVE$276.02-1.46%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:59
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11859-3.57%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23345-1.72%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004052-10.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자