Green Minerals signs $25m financing deal to buy more Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:54
Moonveil
MORE$0.03442+50.43%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13177-1.08%

Mining company Green Minerals has entered a structured financing agreement with LDA Capital worth 250 million Norwegian kroner. The funds will be used to boost its Bitcoin treasury.

Through a press release, the deep sea mining firm has been granted a put option from LDA, which would allow the firm to issue new shares on a flexible basis based on the market conditions. Using an “at-the-market” or ATM structure, the agreement is worth a total commitment of NOK 250 million or around $25 million throughout a year-long period.

Based on the agreement, the ATM structure allows Green Minerals to draw capital if needed and optimize shareholder value also reducing the risk of unnecessary stock dilution.

On the other hand, LDA capital is given a call option regarding the share issuance. This means that LDA can subscribe for up to 1% of the total company share capital value at a price of NOK 6.95 per share. The subscription can be cashed in at anytime throughout the 12-month period.

If the firm does manage to raise $25 million from its financial agreement with LDA, then it stands a chance to buy approximately 232.34 BTC (BTC) according to current market prices.

Green Minerals could by 232.34 BTC based on market prices, July 2, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

At press time, the company has accumulated around four Bitcoins, but it plans to purchase more as it continues to roll out funding initiatives for its BTC Treasury strategy. Meanwhile, BTC has been seeing modest gains as it climbs back to the $107,000 threshold. So far, it managed to reach a peak at $107,724.

Executive Chairman of Green Minerals, Ståle Rodahl, said the financial agreement with LDA Capital equips the firm with a “strategic mechanism to fund growth” that aligns with its goal to boost BTC holdings on the company’s dime.

“In a dynamic market environment, flexibility and staying power is key,” said Rodahl in his statement.

Earlier in June, the company established a target to raise $1.2 billion to purchase BTC and gradually grow its crypto holdings. The company claimed that this goal is in line with its commitment to leverage digital assets for its future financial growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

TLDR 그레이스케일, 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 업데이트에서 에어로드롬 추가하고 메이커다오 제외 유니스왑, 그레이스케일이 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 재조정 시에도 여전히 지배적 위치 유지 에이브 조정, 에어로드롬 진입: 그레이스케일의 새로운 DeFi 펀드 배분 그레이스케일, 유동성에 주목: 3분기 개편에서 에어로드롬 합류, 메이커다오 퇴출 그레이스케일, DeFi 및 AI 펀드 개편: 신규 추가와 전략적 변화 그레이스케일 펀드 [...] 이 글은 그레이스케일이 메이커다오를 에어로드롬으로 대체하며 펀드를 재조정했다는 내용으로 CoinCentral에 처음 게시되었습니다.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001704-3.51%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
에이브
AAVE$276.02-1.46%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:59
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11859-3.57%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.23345-1.72%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004052-10.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자