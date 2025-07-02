Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:27
라이트코인
LTC$116.59+0.40%
  • Litecoin price faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $87.55, signaling weakness in the price action.
  • Santiment data indicate that a specific whale has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, increasing selling pressure.
  • The technical outlook and negative funding rates support the likelihood of a near-term correction.

Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week. On-chain data shows that a specific whale wallet has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, contributing to increased selling pressure. Additionally, the technical analysis and negative funding rates suggest a likelihood of a near-term correction.

LTC whale reduces exposure while funding rates turn negative

Santiment’s Supply Distribution shows that a certain whale wallet holding LTC tokens between 100,000 and 1 million (red line in the chart below) had offloaded 540,000 LTC tokens since June 24, reducing its exposure, which could cause a decline in LTC prices as selling pressure mounts.

LTC Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment

LTC Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Litecoin will slide further is higher than that anticipating a price increase. The metric has flipped a negative rate and reads 0.0062% on Wednesday, indicating that shorts are paying longs. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from positive to negative, Litecoin’s price has fallen sharply, as seen on June 18.

Litecoin OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Litecoin OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC on the verge of a correction

Litecoin’s price faced rejection around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $87.55 on Monday and declined by 5.4% until Tuesday. This level coincides with the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern, making this a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Wednesday, LTC hovers around $83.79.

If LTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support at $77.19.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads 44 on the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hints at a bearish crossover (the MACD line is close to crossing below the signal line), which, if completed, would give a sell signal.

LTC/USDT daily chart

LTC/USDT daily chart

However, if LTC recovers, it could extend the recovery to retest the 50-day EMA at $87.55.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

TLDR 그레이스케일, 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 업데이트에서 에어로드롬 추가하고 메이커다오 제외 유니스왑, 그레이스케일이 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 재조정 시에도 여전히 지배적 위치 유지 에이브 조정, 에어로드롬 진입: 그레이스케일의 새로운 DeFi 펀드 배분 그레이스케일, 유동성에 주목: 3분기 개편에서 에어로드롬 합류, 메이커다오 퇴출 그레이스케일, DeFi 및 AI 펀드 개편: 신규 추가와 전략적 변화 그레이스케일 펀드 [...] 이 글은 그레이스케일이 메이커다오를 에어로드롬으로 대체하며 펀드를 재조정했다는 내용으로 CoinCentral에 처음 게시되었습니다.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001761-0.39%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
에이브
AAVE$276-1.75%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:59
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11861-3.77%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.2342-1.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004045-10.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자