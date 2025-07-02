SEC lays out disclosure rules for crypto ETFs as it eyes clearer listing path

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 14:51
Union
U$0.003975-37.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03458+50.02%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a more structured system for crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and has issued new guidance aimed at bringing more clarity to the registration process.

In a statement released July 1, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance outlined what issuers should include when filing registration statements for crypto ETFs under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. 

While the update doesn’t introduce new rules, it sets clearer expectations around key areas such as net asset value calculation, custody practices, benchmark selection, service provider arrangements, and risk disclosures.

Issuers are expected to provide detailed information on how their crypto assets are stored, including whether private keys are held in hot or cold wallets, who has access, and what insurance protections are in place. 

The regulatory watchdog is also pushing for greater transparency around service providers and potential conflicts of interest, such as whether the sponsor or its affiliates hold the underlying tokens.

According to the SEC, the guidance is based on observations from recent spot crypto ETF filings. By laying out common disclosure issues, the agency aims to reduce delays and create a more consistent and efficient application process.

The update comes as the commission is reportedly exploring a broader listing framework for spot crypto ETFs.

SEC may be shaping official crypto ETF rulebook: report

According to a recent X post by journalist Eleanor Terrett, the SEC is in the early stages of creating a formal listing standard for crypto ETFs.

While details remain vague, the goal, per the report, is to create a faster, more predictable path for launching new ETFs, potentially simplifying the application process for tokens that meet key requirements.

If pursued, the framework could allow qualifying ETFs to skip the current 19b-4 rule change process. Instead, issuers would file a standard S-1 and wait 75 days before listing, significantly reducing the usual back-and-forth.

Factors likely to come into play include market cap, trading volume, and liquidity, However, with the framework still in early discussions, it remains to be seen what the final criteria will be.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

TLDR 그레이스케일, 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 업데이트에서 에어로드롬 추가하고 메이커다오 제외 유니스왑, 그레이스케일이 2025년 3분기 DeFi 펀드 재조정 시에도 여전히 지배적 위치 유지 에이브 조정, 에어로드롬 진입: 그레이스케일의 새로운 DeFi 펀드 배분 그레이스케일, 유동성에 주목: 3분기 개편에서 에어로드롬 합류, 메이커다오 퇴출 그레이스케일, DeFi 및 AI 펀드 개편: 신규 추가와 전략적 변화 그레이스케일 펀드 [...] 이 글은 그레이스케일이 메이커다오를 에어로드롬으로 대체하며 펀드를 재조정했다는 내용으로 CoinCentral에 처음 게시되었습니다.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001761-0.39%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
에이브
AAVE$276-1.75%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 16:59
Share
분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Major
MAJOR$0.11861-3.77%
파이 네트워크
PI$0.2342-1.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004045-10.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
Share
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기부 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale, MakerDAO를 Aerodrome으로 대체하여 펀드 재조정

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

미국 은행들이 암호화폐 노출을 심화시키는 가운데 시티, 스테이블 코인 인프라 기업 BVNK에 투자