Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 03:30
Telcoin
TEL$0.003893+1.61%

On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught

CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The retaliation follows the airstrikes against Iran by Israeli forces on Thursday evening. Social media reports note that due to the over 100 ballistic missiles shot, “Israel’s air defenses were overwhelmed, failing to stop them all.”

“The attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward the State of Israel,” the IDF reported this afternoon according to CNN’s report on Friday.

Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Amid the conflict, U.S. stock markets slipped across the board, with all major indexes posting significant losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the drop, falling 1.99% to 42,111.41. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.39%, coasting along at 19,389.62, while the S&P 500 shed 1.24%, at 5,970.00 by 3 p.m. ET.

The NYSE Composite also held lower, down 1.11% at 19,974.46. Each index shows a steep afternoon sell-off, contributing to a red day on Wall Street. Additionally, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries edged higher, joined by a similar uptick in 30-year notes and long-duration sovereign bonds abroad.

Although bitcoin ( BTC) briefly dipped beneath the $105,000 threshold, it clawed its way back into that range within an hour after the ballistic missile strike.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0.3227+0.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004075+3.74%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000046+9.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000078-49.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000151-55.32%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0.01476-5.26%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000078-49.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion