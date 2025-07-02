Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech surged nearly 240% during the session and announced plans to acquire all shares of Conflux By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:46

PANews reported on July 2 that the Hong Kong-listed company Leading Pharmaceutical Biotech (00399) surged in early trading today, soaring by nearly 240% at the beginning of the session. The increase then narrowed. The price once rose to HK$0.7 and has now retreated to around HK$0.34. According to previous news, Leading Pharmaceutical Biotechnology plans to acquire all the shares of Conflux to expand into the blockchain field. The two founding members of Conflux will serve as its executive directors .