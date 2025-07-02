Game studio Cold River Games completes $2 million financing, with Beam Investments and others participating By: PANews 2025/07/02 09:22

GAME $37.0173 +1.42% BEAM $0.03732 +12.78%

PANews reported on July 2 that game development studio Cold River Games completed a $2 million financing to support the development of the ARPG game "Crystalfall". This round of investment was participated by Beam Investments, CoinFund, Partnerinvest Norr, Avalanche Foundation, A100x Ventures, Lyrik Ventures, MH Ventures and others.