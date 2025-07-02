Public companies bought 245,510 BTC in the first half of the year, more than double the amount bought by ETFs in the same period By: PANews 2025/07/02 08:56

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, in the first half of this year, listed companies purchased 245,510 BTC, more than twice the 118,424 BTC purchased by ETFs in the same period. The figure so far this year is 375% higher than the 51,653 BTC purchased by companies in the first half of 2024. In contrast, the number of BTC purchased by ETFs has decreased by 56% compared with the same period last year. This may indicate that companies no longer view Bitcoin as a speculative investment, but more as a working capital reserve or long-term financial asset. The board cited inflation hedging, cross-border liquidity, and the fit between brands and digital finance as reasons for buying Bitcoin.