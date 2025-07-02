U.S. Senate passes "Big and Beautiful" bill and sends it to the House By: PANews 2025/07/02 08:07

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cailian News Agency, on July 1 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a comprehensive tax cut and spending bill and submitted it to the House of Representatives. The U.S. Senate passed the comprehensive tax cut and spending bill proposed by U.S. President Trump with a vote of 51 to 50 that morning. During this period, senators voted on dozens of proposed legislative amendments. Republican Vice President Vance, who also serves as Senate President, cast a "deadlock-breaking" vote in a "tie" of 50 votes in favor and 50 votes against, and the amendment was passed with a vote of 51 to 50. The revised bill, which Trump called "big and beautiful", will now return to the House of Representatives, and House Speaker Mike Johnson will strive to pass the bill before the July 4 deadline set by Trump.