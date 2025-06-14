AVAX price down 9.75% on geopolitical tensions, but technicals saw it coming

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 03:29
아발란체
AVAX$17,89+2,99%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00176+2,68%
하드 프로토콜
HARD$0,008646+18,22%
홀로토큰
HOT$0,0008286+2,29%

AVAX dropped almost 14% after Israel’s strike on Iran, more than most crypto assets, as bearish technicals prevailed.

Altcoins have taken a beating after Israel’s attack on Iran stoked fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict. On Friday, June 13, Avalanche (AVAX) dropped more than 14%, to a daily low of $18.53. The token later stabilized at around $19, but still posted a daily decline of 9.75%.

Avalanche was just one of the altcoins that dropped as risk-off sentiment prevailed in the markets. Rising oil prices, which are fuelling inflation fears, are making traders flee to safe-haven assets. However, Avalanche’s declines were worse than the average, with just 23 out of the top 100 tokens seeing a worse drop.

A part of the reason was weak technicals, especially a long-term bearish pattern that formed in 2024. AVAX price formed a double-top pattern at $55.20, and subsequently crashed below $15. This pattern suggests that the price will face significant resistance before it can regain its previous levels.

AVAX price chart

What is more, AVAX is still trading within the bearish flag pattern, near the lower boundary of its rising channel. Its price is currently below all key simple and exponential moving averages, showing that momentum is not in its favor.

What’s next for AVAX?

Despite the bearish technicals, Avalache has seen some positive ecosystem news in the past few weeks, which signals a positive long-term outlook. For one, the network has hit a number of milestones when it comes to usage.

The network hit an all-time high in gas usage, at 2.6 trillion, an ATH in daily transactions at 18.1 million, and a record number of transactions per second. This aligns with a broader trend of a steady increase in adoption. It also proves the network’s scalability and ability to process large volumes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
플로우
FLOW$0,3227+0,96%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Investegate , British public gold mining company Bluebird Mining Ventures Ltd. announced that it has signed a strategic financing and governance agreement
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004075+3,74%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000046+9,52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000078-49,35%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 18:01
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000151-55,32%
Particl
PART$0,1495-0,59%
알파토큰
ALPHA$0,01476-5,26%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000078-49,35%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Bluebird Mining receives £2 million in zero-interest funding to launch Bitcoin strategy

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion