Bloomberg Analysts Predict 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals in 2025

Leading Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart think that the odds of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving spot exchange-traded funds (ETFS) for Solana, Litecoin and XRP have surged to a unprecedented 95% for 2025. 

Could this be a transformative moment for altcoins, potentially opening the floodgates for institutional and retail investors seeking regulated exposure beyond the big two -Bitcoin and Ethereum?

On 30 June 2025, Seyffart took to X to say that the duo is expecting “a wave of new ETFs in the second half of 2025.”

The first US Solana staking ETF launches tomorrow, 2 June 2025. Notably, over 70 crypto ETF decisions remain delayed.

“SEC is preparing for a wave of new crypto ETFs,” said the Bloomberg Analysts

Balchunas and Seyffart’s optimism is rooted in shifting regulatory attitudes and increasing market maturity. Their 1 June 2025 analysis, shared on X, suggests that the SEC is preparing for a “wave of new crypto ETFs” in the second half of 2025.

On 1 July 2025, Balchunas took to X  to say, “Tuttle (Capital Management) has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a bunch of 2x crypto/meme ETFs to July 16th. Doesn’t mean they will launch but typically effective dates are when ETFs launch and with $SSK making it to mkt likely see others push. We’ll see tho..”

Furthermore, bringing attention to a related Polymarket controversy, he said, “The Rex Solana ETF $SSK (launching tmrw) has caused controversy for Polymarket.. ppl in comments are pissed bc it isn’t a traditional ’33 Act ‘spot’ ETF and wasn’t “approved” per se but rather there was no objection = ok to launch. Polymarket had to weigh in and say it counts.”

Crypto ETFs Attract $3.69 Billion Net Inflows

Investors have poured a whopping $3.69 billion in net inflows into crypto ETFs. Importantly, this marks the first month of positive net inflows in 2025.

Furthermore, cumulative net inflows for 2025 reached $5.99 billion by the end of April, the second-highest on record. This figure only trails the record-breaking $42.33 billion seen in 2024, surpassing the $2.69 billion recorded in 2021.

There are 304 crypto ETPs with 756 listings globally. Interestingly, April alone saw the introduction of 23 new digital asset ETPs.

Global assets under management (AuM) in crypto ETFs stood at $146.27 billion at the end of April. This was the fourth-highest level ever. This is just below the all-time high of $170.94 billion se in January 2025.

Despite the influx of new capital, crypto ETF AuM declined by 3.8% from $152.10 billion at the end of December 2024.

A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, broadening institutional access to altcoins. 

