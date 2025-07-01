Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:54

BTC $122,555.44 -0.34% ETH $4,364.97 -2.88% NET $0.00007788 -0.38%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had an inflow of 1,045 BTC (US$109.84 million), and the current holdings reached 696,875 BTC (US$73.26 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH (US$30.13 million), of which Fidelity had an inflow of 10,237 ETH (US$24.76 million), and the current holdings reached 498,722 ETH (US$1.21 billion).