Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high and rising 163% this year By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:26

ROSE $0.02502 -2.91%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailianshe, Robinhood rose nearly 5%, setting a new record high, and soared 163% this year. On the news front, Robinhood announced on Monday that it would launch a blockchain version of US stock trading services in Europe, providing tokenized US stock trading to 150,000 customers in 30 countries around the world.