Boba receives $70 million in capital commitments and reaches token transfer agreement with FTX Recovery Trust By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:13

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Chainwire, the Boba Governance Foundation announced that it has received a $70 million funding commitment from the Awaken Foundation and LDA Capital to provide financial support for the continued development and ecological expansion of the Boba network. In addition, the Boba Governance Foundation has signed an agreement with the FTX Recovery Trust, and all BOBA tokens held by the trust have been transferred to the foundation. In addition to other considerations and mutual waivers of claims, the FTX Recovery Trust has also obtained the right to purchase up to approximately 29.4 million BOBA tokens from the Boba Governance Foundation at a price of $0.09 per token over the next 18 months.