HKSAR Government appoints members to Task Force on Third Generation Internet Development

PANews reported on July 1 that the Hong Kong SAR Government announced on June 30 the appointment and reappointment of 20 non-official members of the Task Force on the Development of the Third Generation Internet (Task Force), with a term of office effective from July 1, 2025 for a period of two years. A government spokesman said: "Since its establishment in 2023, the Task Force has provided valuable opinions that are both innovative and pragmatic on the development potential and direction of Hong Kong in the third generation of the Internet. The appointed and reappointed non-official members are all leaders and professionals in the relevant industry. With the government's recent release of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0, their expertise and experience will help promote the continued prosperity of Hong Kong's digital asset ecosystem and build Hong Kong into a leading global digital asset hub."

The unofficial members of the Task Force from July 1, 2025 include Cai Wensheng, Chen Delin, Qiu Dagen, Zhu Chengyu, Kong Jianping, Guo Yanlin, Lin Huizhen, Lin Junjie, Lin Chen, Lu Zhihong, Ma Zhitao, Wu Jiezhuang, Professor Pan Shizheng, Alessio Quaglini, Quat, Xiao Yi, Chen Wenli, Wang Jiachao, and Xiao Feng.