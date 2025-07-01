Bitcoin Layer2 network Botanix mainnet launched, reducing block time to 5 seconds

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Botanix Labs, the development team of Botanix, announced today that its Bitcoin native blockchain project Botanix mainnet has been officially launched. The mainnet has now integrated applications such as GMX and Dolomite, and has been connected to ecological partners such as Chainlink and Fireblocks. At the same time, a number of native projects focusing on building applications on the Botanix network have also been launched simultaneously, including Arch, Bitzy, Palladium and Rover. With the launch of the Botanix mainnet, users' trading experience will be greatly improved, with block time shortened from 10 minutes to 5 seconds and average transaction fees of only about US$0.02.

Now, users can trade, borrow, pledge, pay, make markets, leverage, short, and long with BTC on the Bitcoin network, while managing their finances in a stable manner. The entire ecosystem is composed of native Bitcoin applications and is continuously expanding. In addition, the retro-futuristic video game "Bitcoin 2100" was released today. Players can explore and earn Bitcoin in a virtual world built on Bitcoin.