MARA mined 713 BTC in June, bringing the total holdings to 49,940 By: PANews 2025/07/01 20:14

BTC $122,254.87 -0.63% JUNE $0.0911 +5.56%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to an official announcement, Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings, Inc. today released an unaudited Bitcoin production update for June 2025, reporting that following record production in May, the company's Bitcoin mining output declined in June, with only 211 blocks produced that month and 713 BTC mined. The main reason for the decline in production was reduced uptime due to weather-related production restrictions and the temporary deployment of old machines in Garden City during the repair of storm damage. As of June 30, the company held a total of 49,940 BTC. MARA decided not to sell any BTC in June.