Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:52
After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks.

In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always “historically favored Bitcoin,” as patterns of strong gains for BTC (BTC) have been consistently shown every year during the same period. Due to this strong pattern, analysts predict that it may be able to reach a new all-time high at $116,000.

“If historical seasonality holds, Bitcoin could be poised for another move higher — potentially reaching $116,000 in the coming weeks,” wrote the on-chain analysis firm.

If BTC does manage to reach the $116k mark in July, it would give way for a new all-time high, beating out the previous $111,814 from May 22 this year.

According to the shared chart showcasing Bitcoin performance in July, BTC once hit its highest July peak in 2020, rising by as much as 23.9%. The next two years that followed also held up strong gains. Analysts have concluded that the month of July has shown consistent gains, with an average return of more than 9.1%.

Bitcoin's performance in the past few days, July 1, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Although the past three years have only provided modest gains, with a 4.1% dip evident in 2023, analysts calculated that during the five-year time period BTC has managed to deliver double-digit gains.

“This creates a clear risk or reward skew to the upside as we head into July,” said Matrixport analysts.

As of late, BTC has been on a slow descend after geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel heat up as well as the cautious stance on interest rates taken by the Fed. At press time, BTC has gone down by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading hands at $106,678.

Most recently, Matrixport highlighted a key difference between the recent BTC rally and previous ones. The analytics firm believes that this cycle is fueled by institutional investor demand, proven by the flurry of companies switching to adopt BTC as corporate reserve assets. This is largely in contrast with past rallies, which relied on retail investor moves to predict the market.

분석가, 2025년 4분기에 주요 Pi 네트워크 업그레이드 지지

불확실성이 커지고 사용자 불만이 고조되는 가운데, 한 암호화폐 분석가가 Pi Network의 오랫동안 기다려온 업그레이드에 대한 더 명확한 일정을 제시했습니다. X에서 활동하는 암호화폐 분석가 Dr. Altcoin은 Pi Network의 Protocol 23 업그레이드가 마침내...
Crypto.news2025/10/09 17:26
에너지 효율적인 블록체인 Electroneum, 환경 프로젝트를 위한 투명한 기부 시스템 구축을 위해 One Ocean Foundation과 파트너십 발표

Electroneum은 One Ocean Foundation과 제휴하여 블록체인 기반의 투명한 기도 시스템을 구축하여 해양 보존 프로젝트의 책임성을 강화합니다.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/09 17:30
판타지 스포츠 거인 Sorare, 차세대 온체인 스포츠 경제 구축을 위해 솔라나 선택

솔라나로의 전환은 Sorare의 트레이딩 카드가 게임과 금융 유틸리티를 모두 제공할 수 있게 하여, 사용자들이 보상을 위해 경쟁하고, 실제 돈으로 카드를 거래하는 등의 활동을 가능하게 할 것입니다. 10월 말까지, 모든 Sorare 카드는 ETH와 SOL 결제를 지원하는 솔라나 NFT로 재발행될 예정입니다. 수요일, 10월 8일, 판타지 스포츠 플랫폼 Sorare [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/09 17:39
