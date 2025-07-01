The Smarter Web Company increased its holdings by 230.05 BTC, holding a total of 773.58 By: PANews 2025/07/01 14:11

PANews reported on July 1 that Smarter Web Company, a UK-listed digital service company, announced that as part of its "Ten-Year Plan", it would further increase its holdings of 230.05 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of £78,103 (approximately $107,126) per bitcoin, totaling approximately £17,967,600. So far, the company holds a total of 773.58 bitcoins, with an average purchase price of £78,022 (approximately $107,015) per bitcoin, and a cumulative investment of £60,356,300. In addition, the company has approximately £38 million in cash reserves that can be used to continue purchasing bitcoins. The Smarter Web Company has accepted Bitcoin payments since 2023 and has incorporated Bitcoin into its financial strategy, believing that Bitcoin is an important part of the future global financial system.