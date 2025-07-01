Bloomberg Analysts See 95% Chance of Solana, Litecoin, XRP ETF Approvals This Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 14:17
니어
NEAR$2.909-1.12%
스레숄드
T$0.01522+1.60%
SIX
SIX$0.01972-0.55%
수이
SUI$3.4209-0.89%
리플
XRP$2.8319-1.47%

Bloomberg ETF analysts have sharply raised expectations for US approval of spot exchange-traded funds tracking Solana, Litecoin, and XRP, now pegging the odds at 95%.

Key Takeaways:

  • Analysts see a 95% chance of Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs being approved by the SEC this year.
  • A crypto index ETF could gain approval as soon as this week, signaling broader institutional access to altcoins.
  • The first US Solana staking ETF will launch Wednesday, but Ethereum staking ETF approvals remain delayed.

In an X post on June 1, ETF specialists Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart said they see a wave of new crypto ETFs hitting the market in the second half of 2025, lifting previous approval odds from 90% to near certainty for these three altcoins.

The analysts also assigned 95% odds to the approval of an ETF tracking a basket of crypto assets, hinting at broader institutional access to altcoins.

Crypto Index ETF Approval Could Arrive This Week: Bloomberg

While the SEC’s final deadline for decisions on Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs arrives in October, a crypto index ETF could secure approval as soon as this week, the pair noted.

Other altcoins could also see ETF products soon, though with slightly lower odds.

Balchunas and Seyffart forecast 90% approval chances for Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Hedera, and Avalanche spot ETFs, with SEC decisions expected by year-end.

ETFs proposed by Canary Capital for Sui and Tron faced more uncertainty, with approval odds set at 60% and 50% respectively.

Adding to the momentum, Bloomberg reported Monday that the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF will officially launch on Wednesday, marking the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking.

The ETF cleared regulatory hurdles after issuers agreed to invest at least 40% of assets in other exchange-traded products, mainly based overseas, to address SEC concerns over its investment company status.

Despite progress on altcoin ETFs, Ethereum staking remains on hold. On Monday, the SEC delayed its decision on whether Bitwise’s proposed spot Ether ETF could include staking, and similarly postponed a decision on the Osprey Bitcoin Trust’s listing and trading plans.

70 Crypto ETFs Waiting Approval

In April, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that more than 70 cryptocurrency ETFs are currently awaiting review by the SEC.

The lineup features a broad range of digital assets beyond Bitcoin, including XRP, Litecoin, Solana, Dogecoin, and various crypto derivatives.

According to Balchunas, spot ETF applications for XRP and Solana are among the most popular in the current wave, with 10 institutions applying for XRP-based ETFs and six for Solana.

As reported, digital asset investment funds pulled in $2.7 billion last week, capping an 11-week streak of inflows that now totals $16.9 billion.

The bulk of the inflows came from the United States, accounting for $2.65 billion.

Switzerland and Germany recorded modest additions of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively, while Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil posted small outflows.

Bitcoin remained the primary magnet for capital, drawing $2.2 billion last week, a commanding 83% of total inflows, while short-Bitcoin products extended their year-to-date outflows to $12 million, signaling broad optimism for Bitcoin’s prospects.

Ethereum followed with $429 million in inflows, boosting its yearly total to $2.9 billion, whereas Solana has attracted just $91 million so far this year, highlighting a significant gap in investor confidence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2846-1.69%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.69-2.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02372-3.69%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카르다노 투자자들이 한계점에 도달하고 있습니다. 한때 그 세대에서 가장 유망한 블록체인 네트워크 중 하나로 칭송받았던 ADA는 광범위한 시장 회복 속도를 따라가지 못하고 있습니다. 비트코인과 여러 알트코인이 신고가 경신을 이룬 반면, 카르다노는 여전히 답답한 범위에 갇혀 1달러 돌파를 위해 고군분투하고 있습니다 [...] 카르다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지했습니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001155-11.15%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
카다노
ADA$0.8166-0.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:05
Share
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다 [...] 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1%를 할당하면서 비트코인이 탄력을 받다라는 게시물이 CoinCentral에 처음 게재되었습니다.
Boost
BOOST$0.08747-1.67%
1
1$0.006123+30.11%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

솔라나 가격 상승, 네트워크 활동 감소: 랠리가 지속될 수 있을까?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파