Lido DAO approves proposal to introduce dual governance model

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 13:47
Moonveil
MORE$0.03662+70.88%
다오 메이커
DAO$0.11-0.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.11879-2.44%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0911+0.55%
리도 스테이키드 이더
STETH$4,397.18-1.76%

Dual Governance, a major update that will give stETH holders more control over important protocol decisions, has been formally approved by Lido DAO.

The decision was confirmed on June 30 post on X by Lido, following a successful vote by holders of Lido DAO (LDO) tokens. The new system is set to launch on-chain on July 4. A dynamic timelock mechanism introduced by Dual Governance enables stETH holders to block or delay proposals approved by LDO holders if they disagree.

The more stETH that is locked in opposition, the longer the delay. An additional timelock of 5 to 45 days is added to any proposal if at least 1% of the entire supply of stETH is locked in protest. When 10% opposition is reached, a “rage quit” is triggered, which completely halts governance activities until the opposing stakers have exited the protocol.

https://twitter.com/lidofinance/status/1939742934003253656?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The feature is intended to mitigate governance capture risks and ensure that Ethereum (ETH) stakers are not excluded from governance decisions that they disagree with. It resolves long-standing issues regarding the power disparity between those who actively stake ETH through Lido and those who hold LDO.

According to Lido, the new system acts as both a signal of contention and a safety mechanism. This structure aims to prevent rushed or potentially harmful proposals from being executed without giving stakers time to respond. It also gives those who stake ETH through Lido a clearer path to exit if they disagree with the DAO’s direction.

The design incorporates several safety measures as well, such as a Reseal Committee to control delays, a Tiebreaker Committee to break deadlocks, and an Emergency Committee to step in the event of a critical failure.

The LDO token has not responded positively to the update. It has dropped 2% in the last day and 13% in the last month, indicating that the market is being cautious as the new system is implemented.

To date, the Dual Governance framework marks one of the most advanced DAO structures introduced in decentralized finance. By aligning incentives between stakers and token holders, Lido hopes to create a more resilient and inclusive governance process for Ethereum staking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
퍼펙츄얼 프로토콜
PERP$0.2846-1.69%
하이퍼리퀴드
HYPE$44.69-2.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02372-3.69%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/09 19:00
Share
카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

카르다노 투자자들이 한계점에 도달하고 있습니다. 한때 그 세대에서 가장 유망한 블록체인 네트워크 중 하나로 칭송받았던 ADA는 광범위한 시장 회복 속도를 따라가지 못하고 있습니다. 비트코인과 여러 알트코인이 신고가 경신을 이룬 반면, 카르다노는 여전히 답답한 범위에 갇혀 1달러 돌파를 위해 고군분투하고 있습니다 [...] 카르다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지했습니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001155-11.15%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
카다노
ADA$0.8166-0.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/09 19:05
Share
룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

TLDR 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1퍼센트를 비트코인 ETF에 투자했습니다. 이로써 룩셈부르크는 국가 수준의 자금을 비트코인에 투자한 최초의 유로존 국가가 되었습니다. 이 투자는 질 로스 재무장관이 2026년 예산 발표 중에 발표했습니다. 룩셈부르크의 세대 간 국부펀드는 2014년에 지원을 위해 설립되었습니다 [...] 룩셈부르크가 국부펀드의 1%를 할당하면서 비트코인이 탄력을 받다라는 게시물이 CoinCentral에 처음 게재되었습니다.
Boost
BOOST$0.08747-1.67%
1
1$0.006123+30.11%
펀드
FUND$0.0197+15.20%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 18:48
Share

Trending News

More

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

카다노 투자자들이 인내심을 잃는 동안, MAGACOIN FINANCE가 중심 무대를 차지

룩셈부르크, 국부펀드의 1%를 비트코인에 할당하며 상승세

솔라나 가격 상승, 네트워크 활동 감소: 랠리가 지속될 수 있을까?

블랙록 비트코인 ETF, 사상 최대 40억 달러 유입 후 80만 BTC 돌파