Circle applies for US trust bank charter to manage its USDC reserve By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:44

TRUST $0.0003774 -1.48% USDC $0.9994 -0.01% BANK $0.12673 +15.28%

Other crypto firms are also reportedly considering applying for a national bank charter, following in the footsteps of Anchorage Digital Bank, which received a license in 2021.