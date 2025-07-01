Ark Invest Sold $43.8 Million of Coinbase Stock on Monday By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:57

PANews reported on July 1 that Ark Invest, owned by Cathie Wood, sold 124,892 shares of Coinbase worth approximately US$43.8 million on Monday. Coinbase (COIN) closed down 0.83% on Monday at $350.49, close to its all-time high of $375.07 set last Thursday. In the past month, Coinbase's stock price has risen 42.12%, and the year-to-date increase is 41.16%.