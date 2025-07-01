Maple integrates EtherFi’s weETH as collateral. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans and receive ETHFI rewards at the same time. By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:00

USDC $0.9995 --% ETHFI $1.6362 -4.98%

PANews reported on July 1 that the decentralized lending protocol Maple announced the integration of EtherFi's weETH as collateral for its on-chain credit platform. Qualified borrowers can obtain USDC loans through weETH and earn ETHFI rewards. Maple will provide ETHFI rebates of 2% APY for the first $50 million of weETH loans. weETH is a widely used re-pledged asset in DeFi, with a circulation of $5.3 billion.