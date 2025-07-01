Arbitrum Ecosystem XAI will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders By: PANews 2025/07/01 10:22

XAI $0.04005 -2.24% NFT $0.0000004345 +1.32%

PANews reported on July 1 that XAI, the Layer3 solution for Arbitrum ecosystem games, announced that it will airdrop 25 million $XAI tokens to Vanguard and Legendary NFT holders, worth approximately $1.25 million. Users must claim them within 180 days. The gas fee is covered by the platform, and users only need to sync their Steam account and connect their wallet through the Raijin.gg platform, and select any game to add to their wish list to claim the reward. According to previous news, XAI adjusted the token unlocking method, and the team's unlocking share in July was reduced to about 17.7 million tokens, using daily unlocking.