Polyhedra launches Phoenix Revival plan, launching privacy stablecoin project mainnet in September

PANews reported on July 1 that Polyhedra officially launched the Phoenix Revival plan to thank users who supported its ecosystem during the liquidity attack on June 15. The plan is aimed at users who staked ZKJ on Ethereum or BSC chains at 21:00 on June 15, and provides two exclusive benefits: future product rewards and ecological project airdrop whitelist qualifications. The reward ratio will be calculated based on the user's staked share (SP) at the snapshot time.
Polyhedra's future products include ZKML technology, privacy stablecoins, privacy decentralized exchange Dark Pool, and ZK native Layer 1 blockchain EXPchain. Among them:
- The zk reasoning demonstration of ZKML has been completed, supporting 8B parameter models. Proof of Humanity based on zkML will be launched in Q3 2025, supporting larger models and multi-GPU reasoning.
- The privacy stablecoin project testnet is scheduled to go online in July, and the mainnet is expected to be launched in September.
- Dark Pool will launch the testnet in Q4 2025 and the mainnet in Q1 2026.
- The EXPchain testnet is now online, and will fully support ZK verification and zkML integration in Q4 2025.
Earlier news said that Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO spoke out to respond to the financial attack .
