Suspected hacker sells low and buys high ETH, losing about $6.9 million By: PANews 2025/07/01 09:25

ETH $4,393.51 -2.02% WALLET $0.02384 -3.24%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the suspected hacker's wallet address 0x17E0 received 12,282 ETH (about 23.72 million US dollars) from THORChain and Chainflip three months ago and sold them at 1,932 US dollars per ETH. However, the address repurchased 4,958 ETH (about 12.37 million US dollars) at 2,495 US dollars per ETH 30 minutes ago, and currently lost about 6.9 million US dollars.