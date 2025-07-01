SRM completes $100m TRON staking push, eyes shareholder payouts

Few could’ve predicted that the company behind Disney-themed trinkets would become TRON’s biggest public backer. With $100 million deployed and Justin Sun in its corner, SRM is rewriting its corporate script, one blockchain transaction at a time.

On June 30, Florida-based SRM Entertainment locked up 365 million TRON (TRX) tokens, worth roughly $100 million, into JustLend, a decentralized lending protocol on TRON’s blockchain.

The move, confirmed in a Monday press release, seeks to generate up to 10% annual yield by combining standard staking rewards with energy renting, a unique feature of TRON’s network economics. It follows SRM’s earlier $100 million treasury allocation to TRX, positioning the former toy manufacturer as the largest publicly traded holder of the cryptocurrency.

The development is the latest in a string of calculated steps for the Florida-based company, which also tapped TRON founder Justin Sun as a strategic advisor and named Weike Sun as its new board chair earlier this month.

Why TRON? The rationale behind SRM’s $100m bet

SRM’s aggressive pivot into TRON can be seen as a calculated wager on the blockchain’s growing dominance in two key areas: stablecoin settlements and high-yield decentralized finance.

TRON now hosts over $80 billion in dollar-pegged stablecoins, primarily USDT, making it the go-to network for cross-border transactions in emerging markets. The network’s edge lies in its low-cost settlement layer, making it attractive for high-frequency transactions and energy rental mechanics that appeal to yield-maximizing corporate treasuries.

For SRM, a company once known for selling Mickey Mouse plush toys, this represents a deliberate shift toward an asset with real-world utility, not just trading volatility.

By deploying its 365 million TRX through JustLend, SRM taps into two revenue streams: standard staking rewards (around 5 to 6% annually) and energy renting, a unique feature of TRON’s network where users pay to borrow computational resources.

This hybrid approach pushes potential yields toward 10%, a figure that dwarfs traditional corporate bond returns. For context, Apple’s treasury, which holds over $160 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, has been generating an average yield of around 4.3 to 4.7% on those reserves.

But with higher yield comes higher risk. Unlike Apple’s dollar-backed instruments, TRX remains a volatile crypto asset with heavy reliance on Justin Sun’s ecosystem and unclear regulatory standing in the U.S.

TRON’s legal quagmire and Sun’s controversial history mean SRM’s fate is now tied to a polarizing figure in crypto. For shareholders, the promise of 10% yields and a Nasdaq-listed blockchain play may be enticing. For skeptics, it is a high-wire act with no safety net.