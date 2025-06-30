Market News: REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF to Start Trading on Wednesday By: PANews 2025/06/30 23:31

JUNE $0.0911 +0.55% REX $0.005702 +10.84%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to market news, the REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF will start trading on Wednesday, the company's CEO said.