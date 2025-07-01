Top 3 memecoins: Investors could turn $100 into $10,000 with these tokens

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 00:01
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

LILPEPE enters the memecoin arena with a viral presale, Layer 2 utility, and investor buzz that could turn $100 into $10,000.

Table of Contents

  • Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000
  • Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly
  • Viral tokens better than SHIB

In the rapidly evolving industry of memecoins, LILPEPE appears as a new and powerful player. With a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain under its belt, the project provides scalability, low gas fees, and actual community-run governance, something lacking in most previous meme projects.

The LILPEPE presale launched on June 10. The project started the disposal of 26.5% of the overall supply of 100 billion tokens during the early sale. Its tiered pricing structure allows people to get an early strategic edge over those who wait longer for the project to list in major CEXs, anticipated after the presale.

Possible way to turn $100 into $10,000

The presale of LILPEPE is an excellent opportunity to gain high upside potential. According to preliminary estimations, the token will grow 5x-10x in a few weeks upon CEX listing, and its monthly goals indicate possible doubling to $0.005 and higher. This is because of community hype and social virality in the market.

Investing as little as $100 on the presale might bring in a huge amount of tokens at reduced prices. When the listings and demand push the price higher, the same investment may cost between $1,000 and $10,000, depending on when and on what tier it will be made.

Best 3 memecoins that are picking up quickly

The market of memecoins is not deprived of excitement, yet Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and LILPEPE are the constant leaders on the list of trends in 2025. Although DOGE has been the king of the meme parties already, it is gaining momentum once again. The technical charts indicate that it is at $0.16 with a breakout to $0.20-$0.25 expected in the next few weeks.

PEPE on the contrary has already demonstrated its power. After an Elliott Wave distribution, it has just reached the low of $0.00000095 recently and it is gathering momentum to hit a new monthly peak above $0.000002.

The upcoming new entry grabbing the attention of the market is LILPEPE. This project does not rely on the same old meme hype, but is riding on new Layer 2 infrastructure. Although DOGE and PEPE are more dependent on brand power, LILPEPE is mixing the community energies with scalable utility. 

It has a roadmap entailing 13.5 percent staking and community reward, 30 percent long-term development and 10 percent liquidity. With the presale opening, analysts believe that LILPEPE will enter the top tier of the sphere in a few weeks, as its low entry price and a strong viral factor will drive this process forward.

Viral tokens better than SHIB

What was once the most powerful meme token, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is starting to slip. SHIB currently still trades sideways at the price of around $0.00001163 and the pace of the coin has dropped tremendously as a good part of the community has switched to faster and new projects. 

Instead, LILPEPE is gaining investors not only due to meme energy but also with its roadmap and structure. The post-presale CEX listings may serve as a rocket to enormous publicity. Social media is abuzz with the free token giveaway campaign worth $777k in LILPEPE.

Add to that the marketing budget (10 % of the total supply) and the active incentive on DEX market-making and liquidity, and LILPEPE becomes more than a fad, it is the next trend. Supported by the active community-led mechanics and the growing ecosystem, this token inspired by frogs has a simple way ahead to jump over SHIB in the next month.

To learn more about Little PEPE, visit the website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

메타마스크, 하이퍼리퀴드(HYPE)와 폴리마켓이 제공하는 영구 선물 거래 공개

수요일에 ConsenSys가 개발한 선도적인 암호화폐 지갑인 메타마스크가 중요한 새로운 기능을 발표했습니다. 이 지갑은 이제 Hyperliquid(HYPE)와의 통합을 통해 무기한 선물(Perps)을 지원할 예정입니다. 또한 새로운 메타마스크 보상 프로그램도 10월 말까지 출시될 것으로 예상됩니다. 수요일 보도자료에 따르면, 메타마스크는 또한 최초의 지갑이 될 것입니다 [...]
오드리 네스빗의 신간, 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구

토론토, ON — 2025년 10월 — 베테랑 신흥 기술 전략가 오드리 네스빗이 실리콘 밸리의 가장 지속적인 신화 중 하나를 겨냥하고 있습니다: 제품을 만든 사람이 자동으로 회사를 이끌어야 한다는 것입니다. 그녀의 새 책 "CEO가 되지 말아야 하는 이유(그리고 스타트업을 구하는 다른 방법들)"는 리더십의 맹점이 어떻게 [...] 오드리 네스빗의 새 책은 실리콘 밸리 창업자들에게 너무 늦기 전에 스스로를 해고하라고 촉구합니다라는 글이 Blockonomi에 처음 게재되었습니다.
단 1,000개의 XRP 토큰을 보유하는 것이 당신을 부자로 만들 수 있을까요?

많은 트레이더들은 언젠가 부자가 될 수 있다는 희망으로 암호화폐에 투자합니다. 이러한 꿈은 사람들이 시장이 하락할 때마다 구매하고, 보유하고, 믿음을 유지하게 합니다. 이 아이디어를 탐구한 분석가 중 한 명은 유튜브에서 잘 알려진 목소리인 Cheeky Crypto입니다. 그는 많은 사람들이 인내, 믿음, 그리고 작지만 일관된 단계들에 대해 생각하게 만든 이야기를 공유했습니다
