In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 226 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/06/30 23:30

PANews reported on June 30 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $226 million, of which $128 million was for long orders and $98.4771 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $53.1162 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $62.6081 million.