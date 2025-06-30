Amber International Announces Signing of $25.5 Million Private Placement Subscription Agreement By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:23

PANews reported on June 30 that according to PR Newswire, Amber International, a provider of institutional crypto financial services and solutions, announced that it has successfully signed a private placement subscription agreement for a total of US$25.5 million. The strategic financing investors include Mile Green, Harvest Capital, Pantera Capital, Choco Up, etc. The funds raised will be used to accelerate the expansion of Amber International's key institutional crypto services in the United States and Southeast Asia, focusing on enhancing its crypto reserve strategy, asset tokenization in the stablecoin and RWA fields, and the innovative AI-AgentFi program, all of which are subject to the current laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions.