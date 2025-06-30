Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:01

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,413 BTC (worth $474.84 million) today, of which Fidelity had an inflow of 1,549 BTC (worth $166.65 million), and currently holds 201,347 BTC (worth $21.67 billion). On the same day, 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 15,651 ETH (worth $38.56 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 19,974 ETH (worth $49.22 million), and currently holds 1,766,152 ETH (worth $435 million).